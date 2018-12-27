Wrestling Inc.

Top NJPW Star Re-Signs With The Company

By Robert Gunier | December 27, 2018

Hiroshi Tanahashi announced that he has signed an official contract renewal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Tanahashi's tweet, as seen below, translates to: "Contract renewal with New Japan Wrestling. I will do my best next year too!"

Tanahashi has already had an illustrious career with New Japan, including being a seven-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and setting the record for the most IWGP Heavyweight Title reigns.

Back in August of this year, Tanahashi won the G1 Climax 28 and received the Tokyo Dome IWGP Heavyweight Championship challenge rights certificate. This certificate guaranteed him a match at the next Wrestle Kingdom event to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Tanhashi is set to face Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, 2019, possibly allowing Tanhashi to add an 8th reign to his record.

