Top WWE Star Returns To Action (Video), Butch Reed Hidden Gem, WWE RAW Correspondents Wanted

- WWE uploaded a rare 1985 Dog Collar Match between Butch Reed and Mad Dog Buzz Sawyer in the "Hidden Gems" section of the WWE Network. The match took place on New Year's Eve. You can watch a clip from the match in the video above.

- This Monday's RAW will be taped on Friday night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. We are looking for correspondents for the show, so if you are attending it and are interested in helping out, please contact us by clicking here.

- Bray Wyatt returned to action at tonight's WWE live event in Columbus, OH and defeated Baron Corbin. It was Wyatt's first match since he returned at last month's Starrcade live event, where he also defeated Corbin. Below is video of Wyatt's entrance tonight: