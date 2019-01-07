Bullet Club Member Re-Signs With NJPW

Chase Owens announced on Twitter he has re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Debuting with the company back in 2014, Owens would later join the Bullet Club in October of 2015.

Happy to announce I have signed contract with njpw. #packagedrivereveryone2019 — chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 7, 2019

Earlier this year, due to Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku attacking the Bullet Club in July at NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco over their frustration with Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks, Owens ended up in limbo and didn't side with either group.

Over the weekend at NJPW New Year Dash, Owens (and Yujiro Takahashi) helped out Tonga, Loa, and Ishimori retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles against Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe. The duo was then welcomed back into the group.

Owens and Takahashi also defeated Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma at New Year Dash.

Bullet Club currently consists of: Jay White (leader), Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Tonga Loa, Hikuleo, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, Jado, and Robbie Eagles.