Impact Knockout Returns At Tonight's Homecoming PPV

After Allie and Su Yung defeated Kiera Hogan and Jordyanne Grace at tonight's Impact Homecoming, Rosemary made her return from an ACL injury that kept her out for a good chunk of 2018. After the match, she would pop out of Su Yung's coffin on the stage and chase her away, Rosemary then attempted to connect with "Dark" Allie who ended up running away.

You can check out her return in the videos and photos below:

Rosemary has returned from the Undead Realm to attack Allie & Su Yung following their #IMPACTHomecoming victory! pic.twitter.com/T0NXPg0YBQ — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 7, 2019