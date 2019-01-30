ROH Star Mark Haskins revealed on Twitter he has a partial tear in his calf that will keep him out of the ring for the next couple weeks.

Haskins also noted he'll still be at the upcoming ROH Bound by Glory events in Lakeland (February 9) and Miami (February 10).

Suffered a partial tear in my calf recently. It's already getting better so shouldn't be out for more than a few weeks. Still going to be in Florida next weekend @ringofhonor Got Lifeblood peeps to represent ?? #Squad — HASKINS (@ThisIsHaskins) January 30, 2019

As noted, Flip Gordon (MCL tear in right knee - still expected to perform at G1 Supercard) and Chris Sabin (ACL tear - out 8-12 months) are also on the shelf with injuries.

See Also Brody King On Why He Decided To Sign With ROH, If He Had Talks With WWE Or AEW

Last month, Haskins signed a contract with Ring of Honor and is now involved in the new stable, Lifeblood. The group also features: Juice Robinson, Bandido, David Finlay, Tenille Dashwood, and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams. You can see the formation in the stable in the video below.