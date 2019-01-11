Wrestling Inc.

Title Match And More Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | January 11, 2019

WWE has announced the following for Monday's RAW from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee:

* Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defends his title against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat

