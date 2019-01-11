Title Match And More Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced the following for Monday's RAW from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee:
* Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defends his title against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat
THIS MONDAY on #RAW...— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2019
?? @RondaRousey TEAMS with @SashaBanksWWE to take on @NiaJaxWWE and @TaminaSnuka
?? @TheDeanAmbrose defends the #ICTitle in a #TripleThreat Match against @WWERollins and @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/t935ZLFsFd