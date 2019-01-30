WWE NXT UK Star Responds To Mick Foley's Comments About Her Attitude, SmackDown Top 10, NXT Tapings

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's episode of SmackDown Live, topped by Triple H announcing that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title at Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Mustafa Ali.

- NXT will be taping television tonight at Full Sail University. We are looking for correspondents for the tapings, so if you are attending it, please contact us by clicking here.

See Also Sean Waltman On The Rock's Demeanor Backstage After Brutal 1999 Royal Rumble Match With Mick Foley

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and NXT UK Champion Rhea Ripley have been working a little Twitter feud this week. It continued today, when Foley referred to Ripley as a future WWE Champion "IF she adjusts her attitude a wee bit." He later clarified his tweet to say that he has heard amazing things about her attitude and sees her as a future champion and star. Ripley replied, "That's right, get back in your lane old man... Your days have passed, I am the now and the future. So you can just sit there in your trackies and your flannel shirts and admire my work."

You can check out the exchange below:

Well, actually @RheaRipley_WWE is a future @WWE champion IF she adjusts her attitude a wee bit. https://t.co/rTJYFgB1Xl — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019

.@RheaRipley_WWE - let me put to rest the rumor (started by me an hour ago) that you need to adjust your attitude a wee bit. In truth, I hear AMAZING things about your attitude. I see you as a future @WWE #RAW or #SDLive champion and a MAJOR player for years to come. pic.twitter.com/fW7N64l9I8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019

That's right, get back in your lane old man... Your days have passed, I am the now and the future. So you can just sit there in your trackies and your flannel shirts and admire my work. ?? — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 30, 2019