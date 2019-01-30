WWE NXT UK Star Responds To Mick Foley's Comments About Her Attitude, SmackDown Top 10, NXT Tapings

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's episode of SmackDown Live, topped by Triple H announcing that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title at Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Mustafa Ali.
- NXT will be taping television tonight at Full Sail University. We are looking for correspondents for the tapings, so if you are attending it, please contact us by clicking here.
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and NXT UK Champion Rhea Ripley have been working a little Twitter feud this week. It continued today, when Foley referred to Ripley as a future WWE Champion "IF she adjusts her attitude a wee bit." He later clarified his tweet to say that he has heard amazing things about her attitude and sees her as a future champion and star. Ripley replied, "That's right, get back in your lane old man... Your days have passed, I am the now and the future. So you can just sit there in your trackies and your flannel shirts and admire my work."
You can check out the exchange below:
Well, actually @RheaRipley_WWE is a future @WWE champion IF she adjusts her attitude a wee bit. https://t.co/rTJYFgB1Xl— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019
.@RheaRipley_WWE - let me put to rest the rumor (started by me an hour ago) that you need to adjust your attitude a wee bit. In truth, I hear AMAZING things about your attitude. I see you as a future @WWE #RAW or #SDLive champion and a MAJOR player for years to come. pic.twitter.com/fW7N64l9I8— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019
That's right, get back in your lane old man... Your days have passed, I am the now and the future. So you can just sit there in your trackies and your flannel shirts and admire my work. ??— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 30, 2019
No, not shilling for Vinny. I just don't want a great talent like @RheaRipley_WWE to EVER have her attitude questioned - especially because of a fun little twitter feud. Rhea is going to draw A LOT of money for @WWE - none of it with me on Twitter. Better safe than sorry. https://t.co/GCsToI7sHK— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2019