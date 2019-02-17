The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are now four-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Miz and McMahon just won the titles back at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27 by defeating The Bar.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, which came just days after Jimmy's arrest for disorderly conduct & obstruction in Detroit: