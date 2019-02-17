The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are now four-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Miz and McMahon just won the titles back at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27 by defeating The Bar.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, which came just days after Jimmy's arrest for disorderly conduct & obstruction in Detroit:
The @WWEUsos don't care about @mikethemiz's feel-good moment.— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 18, 2019
The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided RIGHT NOW LIVE at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/AOQkudyZXK
Communication is key for the BEST tag team in the world.#WWEChamber @mikethemiz @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/QtHZd1LYYQ— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
Back to reality, @mikethemiz.#WWEChamber @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/YFObPSkabp— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019
And now it's @mikethemiz dishing out the REALITY CHECK. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/MWGPobnN19— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019
Second time NOT a charm for @shanemcmahon...#WWEChamber @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/g8EfIbdvxG— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
A #CoastToCoast to #CoastToCoast?!— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
Well, almost...@shanemcmahon @WWEUsos @mikethemiz #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/5zu0ckoxbc
?? SHANE. O. MAC. ??#WWEChamber @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/wyVN66lGFm— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
The miracle run for @mikethemiz & @shanemcmahon is over...— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2019
The @WWEUsos are 6??-TIME #TagTeamChampions! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/6HS02FiMJn
The FORMER best tag team in the world...#WWEChamber @mikethemiz @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/0tuUhyqyNN— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2019