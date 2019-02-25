It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on tonight's RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Michaels was just in England working behind-the-scenes at the weekend WWE NXT UK TV tapings but he indicated on Twitter that he is coming to RAW for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his 70th birthday celebration.

Responding to a WWE promo on Flair's birthday, Michaels wrote, "Happ Birthday Naitch...pretty sure I'm making a detour on my return flight from @NXTUK!!!"

There's been speculation on more surprise appearances at tonight's RAW for the Flair birthday celebration. As noted earlier, it's believed that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will appear.

WWE's official RAW preview for tonight included a tease for the guest list and surprises. They wrote, "No one parties quite like Ric Flair, and this Monday night, the 16-time World Champion celebrates his 70th birthday with Team Red. Who's on the guest list for this sure-to-be legendary night, and what stylin' and profilin' surprises are in store?"

You can see HBK's tweet below: