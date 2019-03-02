WWE Universe posted on Twitter the first look at a new wrestling action figure of Riott Squad's Liv Morgan. This is officially Morgan's first Mattel figure, and the company unveiled the toy at today's Las Vegas Toy Con.

The popular online retailer of wrestling action figures, Ringside Collectibles, also shared up-and-close photos of the figure on Twitter.

Las Vegas Toy Con started yesterday, March 1 and ends tomorrow, March 3. The first day of the event, Becky Lynch was a guest, as was SmackDown Woman's Champion Asuka. Today, Mojo Rawley, Christian, Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Vicki Guerrero were slated to be at the event. WWE Mattel Designer Bill Miekena was scheduled to be there today, too.

Tomorrow is the last day for the Las Vegas Toy Con, and Randy Orton and Seth Rollins are scheduled to be there.

Below are the photos of the Liv Morgan figure: