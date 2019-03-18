The video above is from this past weekend's ROH TV tapings at Las Vegas featuring ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Marty Scurll, and Matt Taven. Scurll is currently the number one contender, thanks to winning last year's Survival of the Fittest tournament. Taven and Lethal went to a 60-minute time limit draw for the title at 17th Anniversary PPV.

Lethal felt both men deserved a shot at G1 Supercard, but wanted to up the ante a bit more by making it a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the ROH World Championship.

Also teased for the event, but not yet officially announced by ROH: World TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay (Title vs. Title), and Dalton Castle vs. Rush.

Below is the updated announced card:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven (Ladder Match for the ROH World Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO & Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Bully Ray vs. TBA

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)