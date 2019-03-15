At tonight's ROH 17th Anniversary PPV, Bully Ray would interrupt rapper, Mega Ran, during his performance. Bully Ray later offered up an open challenge to any wrestler from any company, retired or not, to a street fight at the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 in Madison Square Garden.

Below is what the announced G1 Supercard looks like:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Champion (currently Jay Lethal) vs. Marty Scurll

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Bully Ray vs. TBA

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)