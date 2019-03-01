Dana Warrior, wife of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, has reportedly joined WWE as part of the company's writing team. Pro Wrestling Sheet claims that Dana was present at this week's television tapings and began working with the creative team to offer a female perspective to things.

Although Dana's position is not permanent at this point in time, WWE may keep her around long-term if things continue going well.

Dana married Ultimate Warrior in 1999 and was by his side until his passing from a heart disease in 2014. She thereafter became a part of the WWE staff as a brand ambassador and focused on the company's goodwill efforts.

Along with being a part of the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Class, the late, great Ultimate Warrior was once the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. His energetic persona and colorful ring attire make for some of the most recognizable moments in the archives of the WWE.

Dana joins David Schilling as being two of the newest additions to the WWE writing team. Bruce Prichard, Steve Corino, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer "Abyss" Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett are also joining the WWE as backstage producers.

Source: prowrestlingsheet.com