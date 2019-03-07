AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Above, in the latest The Road to Double or Nothing, it was announced Ace Romero will be involved in the Over Budget Battle Royal.

Below is the announced card for the upcoming event:

* Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

* The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

* Cody Rhodes vs. Mystery Opponent

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

* SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA and two OWE partners to be announced

* Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, others TBA (Over Budget Battle Royal)

