- Above, R-Truth joined Sheamus for the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video. Truth showed Sheamus how he stays in shape by doing scapula and core workouts.

- Big E has joined Cameo, a website where fans can get a video message from their favorite celebrities and athletes. Big E is charging $25 to send messages to his fans. Some other WWE / NXT Stars on the site include: Kayla Braxton, Taynara Conti, and Jerry Lawler.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Paige, Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon), and The Miz.