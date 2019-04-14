- Above is WrestleMania: WWE Day Of featuring candid moments from last weekend's show. The video included Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle hugging after his retirement match, New Day celebrating Kofi Kingston's big WWE Championship win, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and many other Superstars.

- NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm is headed to Japan to wrestle for Stardom on May 3, 4, 5, and 6. Storm will appear again on May 16 when the promotion goes to Korakuen Hall. Storm had previously wrestled in Stardom from 2016-2018 where she won the SWA World Championship and the World of Stardom Championship.

WWE NXT UK champion Toni Storm returns to Stardom! She will wrestle on our May 3, 4, 5, 6 shows at Shinkiba and May 16th show at Korakuen Hall! It's Toni Time! pic.twitter.com/if100CCAxe — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 12, 2019

- As noted, the Superstar Shake-Up will take place on this week's RAW and SmackDown in Montreal. RAW Superstars, Liv Morgan and Ember Moon, both commented about the Shake-Up on Twitter. Morgan wrote, "I'm so shook for this shakeup y'all." Moon has been out of action due to elbow surgery, but did appear in the women's battle royal at WrestleMania. Moon commented, "Doesn't matter where I go. I got a lot to prove."