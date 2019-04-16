The Superstar Shakeup kicked off on tonight's WWE SmackDown with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor coming to the blue brand from RAW.
Balor defeated Ali in a non-title match on his first blue brand match. Balor had been on the red brand since coming up from WWE NXT in the 2016 WWE Draft.
Below are photos and videos from Balor's blue brand arrival on tonight's show from the Bell Centre in Montreal:
