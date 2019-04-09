WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham has been critical of Kofi Kingston being in the WWE World title picture. In a Facebook post last week, Graham criticized WWE for considering having a "145 pound WWE Champion" and called the whole thing a "joke."

"I would love to see Kofi at 145 pounds put his newly won WWE belt on the line against Brock Lesner, great logistics, 1 man being out-weighed by a good 135 pounds, a total joke this thing is," Graham wrote.

Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 this past Sunday. Graham, who held the WWF Heavyweight Championship for 296 days from 1977 - 1978, congratulated Kingston for winning the title, however had some strange advice.

"My man, I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body," Graham wrote on Facebook. "Vince wont care, honestly. Actually he would be quite pleased with the muscular transformation, as I predict that you young man will have the longest run as WWE champ in modern-day history."

It's not clear if Graham is joking or not, however steroids are prohibited by the WWE Wellness Policy. Graham, who abused steroids for two decades, lectured athletes in the past about the danger of steroids. His own steroid use resulted in him becoming sterile, needing both of his hips replaced and one of his ankle joints to be fused.

Graham also advised Kingston to study his old legendary promos.

"The final suggestion, is to get all of my promo material together that you can find in the WWE's vast library and study my promos," Graham wrote. "You must be an entertainer as well as a wrestler my man and best of luck with your run !!!"

You can read his full post below:

RandomReply Man contributed to this article.