- Above, Nikki Bella did a photo shoot for the latest Birdiebee collection in her home in Los Angeles.

- Earlier today, Cesaro tried his hand at being a member of a pit crew at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona while WWE tours overseas. Below are images showing Cesaro helping the team change one of the tires in 2.2 seconds. Cesaro also presented Formula 1 driver, Valtteri Bottas, with the Pole Position Award.

- Bianca Belair tweeted out, "I am walking today!" as part of the University of Tennessee graduation, she had originally graduated in 2012. Belair was an All-SEC and All-American in track and field at UT before her WWE and CrossFit careers. On this past Wednesday's episode of NXT, Belair defeated Mia Yim.