Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is the current plan for WWE's Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia, according to Wrestlevotes.

Rollins won the title from Lesnar back at WrestleMania 35. This will be Lesnar's first match since the loss.

WWE has announced three matches for the return to the Kingdom - Randy Orton vs. Triple H, The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and a 50-Man Battle Royal.

Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.

Rollins will defend his title against AJ Styles at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.