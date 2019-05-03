- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is video of WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ivory touring the Intrepid Museum with fans in New York City during WrestleMania 35 Week. WWE fans are familiar with the USS Intrepid from the 1993 Stars and Stripes Challenge that saw WWE Hall of Famer and then-WWE Champion Yokozuna issue an open bodyslam challenge on the ship. The challenge ended with Lex Luger flying in on a helicopter to get the big man up.

- Today would have been the 104th birthday of wrestling legend Stu Hart, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. Stu is the grandfather to Natalya and the father to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. He passed away on October 16, 2003 at the age of 88.

- Top international talent Garza Jr. made his WWE NXT debut at last night's live event in Melbourne, Florida. He lost the opening match to Mansoor Al-Shehail and looked very good in the ring, according to our correspondent.

WWE announced in mid-April that they had signed Garza to a deal. He is the nephew of former WCW star Hector Garza and the cousin of WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo.

Below are a few photos from last night's debut: