Triple H confirmed on Twitter today that WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games III" will take place during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Chicago.

War Games will air on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CT. The event was first announced locally back in March.

Triple H tweeted, "@WWENXT brings the war to Chicago #SurvivorSeries weekend... #NXTTakeOver: WarGames is LIVE Saturday, November 23rd from the @AllstateArena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CT at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/32958?attractionId=807358 …. #WeAreNXT"

