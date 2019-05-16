- WWE posted this video of Jey Uso channeling his cousin The Rock with The People's Elbow at Sunday's WWE live event in Oslo, Norway. That show saw The Usos work a Triple Threat with Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan, who retained.
- WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather turns 58 and WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz turns 81.
- Ilja Dragunov wasn't the only top international talent to debut on this week's WWE NXT UK episode as former Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert also debuted. Jinny interfered during the Xia Brookside vs. Killer Kelly singles match and then introduced Gabert, The Alpha Female. Kelly retreated while Brookside was destroyed by Gabert.
Below are a few shots from the match along with comments from Gabert and Jinny:
