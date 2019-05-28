- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- This week's WWE RAW viewership will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The RAW numbers should be released on Wednesday afternoon and we will post them as soon as they are available.

- WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $74.10 per share. Today's high was $77.23 and the low was $74.03.

- Mike Kanellis was trending due to a tweet he made on WWE 205 Live.

Kanellis wrote, "Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that's your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won't be disappointed. #wwe"

As we've noted, Mike and Maria Kanellis have received more TV time on 205 Live in recent months. It's believed that their contracts expire in mid-June, but that has not been confirmed. Mike's original tweet led to a discussion on 205 Live and the WWE product, as seen below: