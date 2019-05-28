- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- This week's WWE RAW viewership will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The RAW numbers should be released on Wednesday afternoon and we will post them as soon as they are available.

- WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $74.10 per share. Today's high was $77.23 and the low was $74.03.

- Mike Kanellis was trending due to a tweet he made on WWE 205 Live.

Kanellis wrote, "Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that's your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won't be disappointed. #wwe"

As we've noted, Mike and Maria Kanellis have received more TV time on 205 Live in recent months. It's believed that their contracts expire in mid-June, but that has not been confirmed. Mike's original tweet led to a discussion on 205 Live and the WWE product, as seen below:

Because it's really F'N good. And the matches kick ass every week. Don't be told what to like, just like what you like. https://t.co/bKbZQgm2h0 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

You're absolutely right, half the crowd leaves, & the other half are usually just waiting for the Dark Main Event. Yet every week the @WWE205Live roster goes out there, pays no attention to any of that, puts on killer matches and gets a very uninterested crowd, extremely invested https://t.co/XiYiMJbQz7 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

Awareness. I think if more people knew what they got, when they tuned in, I think more people would watch. https://t.co/00YxpUcKyH — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

I def think that's a possibility. I think it's probably a collection of things. Which is unfortunate, because I honestly believe people are missing out on some of the best @WWE matches https://t.co/O17j86KIgG — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

I agree to an extent. More people would watch if it was presented better on more ppvs or had more commercials etc. but you can still care about it, without @WWE telling you too care. Tell them what you care about https://t.co/8gzHq4C9Vk — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

This tweet got a great response. So many passionate wrestling fans. Please show that passion by tuning into @WWE205Live tonight at 10pm on the @WWENetwork #wwe @wwe https://t.co/ASa6LcSytc — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 28, 2019