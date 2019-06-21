- The above video is the WWE Network Pick the Week. It's about R-Truth on WWE Ride Along talking about the time he met Tupac Shakur.

- While it's been known for a while that Carmella and Corey Graves are a couple, this is the first time that Carmella has posted a photo of them together on Social Media. The two made news earlier this year after Graves' ex-wife said that Carmella and Corey were having an affair, which both denied.

Below is the photo of the couple:

- Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to ask how everyone takes their coffee. Several WWE stars commented on her tweet, like Baron Corbin who wrote he likes it with a shot of Sambuca in it.

Below is Bliss and Corbin's tweets:

Just curious ... how do y'all take your coffee ? ?? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 21, 2019