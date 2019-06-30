There may not be a busier person in wrestling than Conrad Thompson who hosts multiple podcasts, promotes Starrcast and is a mortgage broker in his day job. He discussed how he's holding up with all of his commitments as well as how many podcasts he's hosting when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I'm doing four. Arn Anderson announced that we're gonna be doing one, but we haven't announced the rollout date just yet," Thompson said of his planned fifth podcast. "Right now it's just the four and I manage it. It's not all that difficult, just report on the weekends or late at night and you're good to go."

When asked how he handles the arduous schedule, Thompson was blunt in his response.

"Poorly," responded Thompson before being asked if he has any stress relievers. "I don't really have any right now. It's just go from the minute you wake up until you go to bed. …The old cliché is if you enjoy your work then you'll never work a day in your life. So, we'll go with that one."

Starrcast II in Las Vegas was a lot of fun but also a lot of work. Thompson was asked how he feels now that it's behind him.

"I'm glad it's over. Anytime you try to put on an event you get some curveballs. But we powered through a stressful weekend. And we even got a cool t-shirt out of the deal," stated Thompson.

The original Starrcast was held in Chicago which is considered a wrestling hot bed while Starrcast II was in Vegas which brought about different types of wrestling fans. Thompson was asked if he considered the second version to be a success.

"Oh for sure. We has 13,000 fans who had a blast and received overwhelmingly positive feedback," said Thompson. "It was also fun to say we did it in Las Vegas."

Thompson said that Starrcast II was profitable even though producing the event in Vegas was much more expensive than Chicago due to the associated union fees.

"The difference is the Vegas unions. It was a substantial difference but we prepared for it. I hope everybody in Vegas had fun because it's very difficult to imagine doing another one," admitted Thompson.

On the same day that Double or Nothing was held it was announced that Starrcast III will return to Chicago which is something Thompson is pleased with.

"We had such a good time in Chicago last time that I wanted to do it again, especially in a venue and with a staff we're familiar with. We're as excited about Starrcast III as ever before," said Thompson.

He then said that he thought the last one [Starrcast II] would be the last one and he isn't sure this one will be but it's the only one they have planned.

Starrcast III will be in conjunction with AEW's All Out on August 31 and Thompson says he's not interested in producing Starrcast alongside other non-AEW events.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's the Conrad and Cody Show and I appreciate his faith and confidence in me. But that doesn't mean I'm opposed to doing other stuff. But we wanna be partners with AEW on [Starrcast]," stated Thompson.

One of the biggest names already booked for Starrcast III is Mick Foley and Thomson revealed if it was hard to get him considering WWE pulling The Undertaker and Kurt Angle from Starrcast II.

"I'm not crossed with WWE or anybody. We have a great relationship," said Thompson before adding that this Starrcast will be like starting over because of the ideas already used for the first two.

"That is the challenge – you do the first one and it has all of your best ideas. The ones that can't happen logistically you just shelve and roll out for No. 2. So, it was a little bit of back to the drawing board for No. 3 but we've got a list of panels and shows we're excited to announce in the coming days."

Conrad Thompson will present Starrcast III from August 29th - September 1st at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumberg, IL. For tickets and more info please visit www.Starrcast.com.

