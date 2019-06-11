Two former UFC champions, Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez, will step back inside the cage at ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes this August. The event takes place from Manila in the Philippines.

Johnson, a former UFC flyweight champion, will take on Tatsumitsu Wada in the next round of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. "Mighty Mouse" advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Yuya Wakamatsu via submission this past March.

The winner of Johnson vs. Wada takes on either Danny Kingad or Kairat Akhmetov in the GP finals later this year.

Alvarez, meanwhile, will be in the co-main event on August 2 when he tackles former ONE champion Eduard Folayang. Alvarez, who held the UFC and Bellator lightweight titles during his career, was knocked out by Timofey Nastyukhin in March in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.