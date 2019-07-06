MLW announced Georgia Smith as their newest Major League Wrestling broadcast correspondent. Smith will start with MLW this weekend for their Kings of Colosseum broadcast that takes place at 9pm EST, Saturday on beIN SPORTS.

Smith is the daughter of the legendary pro wrestler, "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith. Her brother, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and cousin Teddy Hart are already well-established on the MLW roster, as they are the reigning MLW Tag Team Champions.

Smith also has some experience that she'll be able to apply to her new gig, like stints with iHeartMedia.

"Georgia has a keen sense for a good story and those instincts will serve her well as she gives viewers an inside look in real-time at the athletes, rivalries and the unexpected as it unfolds," MLW CEO Court Bauer said. "MLW is excited to have Georgia join our team starting this weekend in Chicago."

The current card for King of Colosseum is below:

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CONTRA Unit) for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty in a ladder match for the MLW World Tag Team Championships

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the National Openweight Championship

Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit's Simon Gotch & Josef Samael in an unsanctioned tag team match

The Return of Konnan!

Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner in a mexican death match

Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed

Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez

THE JIM CORNETTE EXPERIENCE LIVE with Salina De La Renta

Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf

Gringo Loco vs. Zenshi