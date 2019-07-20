Earlier this month at Slammiversary XVII, a masked Rhyno made an appearance after Brian Cage retained the Impact World Championship against Michael Elgin. After the match, an annoyed Elgin dragged Don Callis into the ring, but Elgin would be gored by a masked man who jumped into the ring from the crowd.

As noted, Rhyno had to wear the mask due to the non-compete clause attached to his WWE contract, which officially ended on July 17.

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling tweeted out "fan footage" of Rhyno appearing at last night's TV tapings in Windsor. A masked man attempted to stop Elgin from hitting Cage with a chair, and ended up eat the chair himself as he went in for a gore.

As Melissa Santos got Cage over to the corner of the ring, Elgin turned his attention to unmask the mystery man, but the actual Rhyno ended up jumping into the ring behind Elgin and gave him a gore. Rhyno then went up into the crowd to celebrate a bit.

Impact noted we should see how this all plays out on this Friday's episode.