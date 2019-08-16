With just a few weeks until All Out, many were wondering if AEW would be adding more women's matches to the card. Currently scheduled is the Casino Battle Royal at The Buy In portion of All Out to determine a contender for the AEW Women's Championship. A majority of women from AEW's roster will be a part of it, as well as women not on the roster like Jazz and Ivelisse. Now, we have our second match.

Riho will face off against Hikaru Shida in a showcase match.

Riho has been featured on a majority of AEW PPV events. Both her and Hikaru teamed up with Ryo Mizunami to take on Aja Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki at Double or Nothing. From there, she faced Yuka Sakazaki and Nyla Rose at Fyter Fest and then teamed with Britt Baker at Fight for the Fallen against Bea Priestley and Shoko Makajima.

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega, a huge fan of the match, was one of the driving forces in bringing in Joshi wrestlers to AEW. There is no word if a championship opportunity is on the line in this match.

AEW's All Out takes place on August 31st inside the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The main event will feature Chris Jericho facing Hangman Page to determine the first AEW World Champion.