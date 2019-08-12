AEW has announced that they have signed indie star Orange Cassidy.

As seen below, AEW released a teaser video to announce that they are "now serving freshly squeezed" Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy, from New Jersey, made his pro wrestling debut back in 2004. He made his AEW debut back at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May, competing in the Casino Battle Royale on the pre-show. He entered the match at #15 and was eliminated by Tommy Dreamer.