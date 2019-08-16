UFC president Dana White has known about Conor McGregor's Ireland bar incident since it happened this past April, but that hasn't made it any easier for White to think about.

Footage was released on Thursday showing McGregor walking into a Dublin bar and ordering shots of his custom-made whiskey for everyone. One elderly male declined multiple offers of the drink, prompting the former UFC champion to punch him in the face. McGregor was immediately escorted out, and no charges have been filed to date.

"That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It's pretty bad," White told Jim Rome. "Not allegedly, it's pretty's clear. Apparently this was in a pub in Ireland and it was an argument over whiskey. Conor has a whiskey now and it was an argument over the whiskey and Conor reaches out and hits him with a left hook. I don't know the context of it. I don't know the entire story but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face."

White said he talked with McGregor just a few weeks ago, but the bar incident was not brought up. He has recently stated that "Notorious" could be the next challenger to the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier for the unified lightweight title.

"When you deal with fighters, there's always something," White said. What's it going to cost Conor before he decides, 'all right, this isn't worth it, enough is enough, I need to stop doing this.' The incident in New York cost him millions. He had to pay the guy with the phone. The list just goes on and on.

"I just don't know when he wakes up and says, 'I've got to stop doing this.'"