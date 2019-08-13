The now-official couple of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev recently spoke to Reel Talker during a charity poker event at Paramount Studios. Nikki was glad to express just how well she and Chigvintsev are doing in their relationship, and noted the key to their success together.



"I'm extremely happy, Artem is an amazing man since the first day I met him. I'm very happy," Nikki said. "[I think the key to our happiness is] just making time for that person. We do date nights. Sometimes it's just us being in sweatpants, no makeup, and just cooking for me. Artem introduced me to the simple life of it and I crave that stuff."

Nikki and Artem both commented on another blossoming relationship - the one between Chigvintsev and Nikki's brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan. Their mutual interest in using natural ingredients for food has created a bond between the two parties.

"[Daniel and I] just spent time in Tahoe," Artem said.

"Oh my gosh they are so great, they are so alike," Nikki added."Even both want to get into business together with Frankie Muniz."

"I love to cook and he loves to grow vegetables, so it's a perfect combination," Chigvintsev finished.

Nikki made an official statement announcing her retirement from in-ring competition back in March 2019. She would later reveal that another herniated disc was discovered near where she originally had neck surgery and she was also suffering from a cyst on her brain.

If Nikki was ever able to come back for another run in WWE, she has both a singles competitor and a tag team that she has her sights set on facing. The latter of the two she has regularly mentioned in interviews as a duo she and sister, Brie Bella, were planning on facing after WrestleMania 35.

"I'd love to come back and wrestle 'The Man' Becky Lynch, she's doing so well. Or The IIconics would be a dream," Nikki said. "We planned on doing that after Wrestlemania."

