The LLC owned by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair filed to trademark "The Man" back on August 26.

This is interesting because WWE uses "The Man" for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The following use description was provided with the application:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions, live appearances and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment."