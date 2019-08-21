- As noted, this week's WWE 205 Live main event saw Oney Lorcan's team win a ten-man Captain's Choice Elimination Match. Lorcan, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carrillo and WWE NXT Superstar Isaiah Scott defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Mike Kanellis, Ariya Daivari and Angel Garza.

Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to "Swerve" Scott after the match. She asked if we can expect to see more of him on 205 Live.

"You know, Swerve never gets tired of being in this atmosphere," he said. "This 205 Live locker room is incredible, the best talent in the world. Swerve deserves to be a part of that. So, me personally, I would love, love, to be here permanently. 205 Live... Swerve's House? Has a ring to it, don't it? So, yeah, let's listen to the WWE Universe on that one."

- Next Tuesday's episode of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network will be the season one finale. The episode will feature The Miz and Maryse taking a special trip to Los Angeles. Below is the synopsis:

"It Couple In LA: Mike surprises Maryse with a trip down memory lane to Los Angeles, but Maryse has a surprise of her own."

- Adweek has announced that WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be the recipient of their 2019 Brand Genius Award for Sports. The award "recognizes the principal leaders behind the boldest and most imaginative marketing efforts across 10 key business categories." The winners will be profiled in the November 4 Adweek issue and then honored at the Brand Genius gala on November 4 at the Brandweek convention in Palm Springs, CA.

Stephanie took to Twitter and commented on being honored. She wrote, "So proud to be named the @Adweek 2019 #BrandGenius honoree for Sports! This list includes so many incredible marketers changing the way we build and grow our brands, I am humbled to be among them!"

You can see her full tweet and the Adweek press release below: