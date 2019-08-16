The Undertaker has been announced for a non-WWE appearance in Scotland.

Comic Con Scotland has confirmed Taker for their event on Sunday, October 13 at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburg, Scotland.

The Undertaker Experience - They are now selling limited tickets for The Undertaker Experience, which costs £510.00. The VIP opportunity includes a 30 minute meet & greet with Taker "in an intimate group of people in a private area" plus an autograph, a professional photo op, selfie pictures, and full weekend entry into the convention.

Individual autographs are going for £103.00 (with a max of 10) while individual photo ops are going for £153.00 (with a max of 10). Fans who have already purchased entry tickets can call the convention to upgrade to the Taker package. The entry tickets are £35.20 for the entire weekend, or £16.50 - £22.00 for adults on Sunday.

The Scottish Sun covered the appearance announcement and included a quote from a spokesperson for The Undertaker.

"He is looking forward to greeting as many followers as possible," the spokesperson said.

It's interesting that Taker is making a non-WWE appearance after recently inking a new WWE contract, said to be for big money. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while not called a lifetime contract, the deal is for so many years that for all intents & purposes, it is a lifetime deal.

It was reported back in mid-April that Taker had recently signed a new WWE big-money deal, putting ink to paper after Vince McMahon reportedly made him a financial offer he couldn't refuse. There weren't many details revealed on the new contract, but there was an agreement that Taker could no longer work the non-WWE dates that he had started booking. This is what led to Taker being pulled from the Starrcast II convention during AEW's Double Or Nothing weekend back in late May, after he had already been announced to appear.

Taker reportedly felt like his WWE career was over, or coming to an end, following his matches in late 2018 - the tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in November, which saw Taker and Kane lose to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and the No DQ loss to Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown in October. That's when Taker started booking the non-WWE paydays. Vince was said to be really upset when the Starrcast appearance was announced, but the lucrative contract offer was made once things calmed down between the two sides.

It had been reported in early 2018 that Taker was charging $25,000 per hour for non-WWE appearances, and that he would have no trouble getting booked. There's no word yet on how much he is being paid for the appearance in Scotland.