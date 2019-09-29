- Above is Roman Reigns vs. Rusev in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE US Title in 2016. Near the end of the match, steps were brought into the ring, Reigns ended up spearing Rusev off the steps and down to the mat for the victory.

- WWE announced a Watch Along for this Wednesday's NXT and will stream on WWE's social media channels. The show will feature: Ricochet, Apollo Crews, Kassius Ohno, Bianca Belair, Keith Lee, Jordan Myles, Rachael Evers, Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Rik Bugez, Jordan Omogbehin, Mansoor, Malcolm Bivens and Brendan Vink. This week's show will air live for two hours on the USA Network for the first time, and will be the first week NXT goes up against AEW on TNT.

- At last night's Premier Boxing Champions on FOX, Big E got to introduce Shawn Porter before his fight against Errol Spence Jr., which you can check out in the video below. Spence won in a 12-round split decision.