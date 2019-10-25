Nate Diaz is not competing against Jorge Masvidal next Saturday night in the main event of UFC 244. According to Diaz, he failed a drug test due to a tainted supplement and will not be making the cross-country trip from California to New York City for the fight.

"Until the UFC, USADA or whoever is (expletive) with me fixes it, I won't be competing," Diaz posted on Twitter. "Your (sic) all on steroids not me."

Diaz and Masvidal were expected to meet for the unofficial "BMF" belt, which was produced by the UFC. There has been no further comment from the UFC regarding the planned fight.

In his message, Diaz added that "I'm not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other (expletive) who keep quiet until after the fight just so that they get paid."

Masvidal responded to the news on Twitter saying "You not the baddest mofo in the game (I am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo's. I'll see you Nov. 2. I know your name is clean. I don't need USADA to tell me (expletive)."

Below is the complete statement from Diaz: