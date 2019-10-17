Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz responded to comments Chael Sonnen made earlier this week regarding his December fight with Alberto El Patron, who competed in the WWE as Alberto Del Rio. Sonnen claimed that he believes that the upcoming fight is a work and that the outcome has been pre-determined.

"He needs attention," Ortiz said. "The only attention (Sonnen) gets is by mentioning Tito Ortiz. Why would I have started camp 11 weeks ago? And have eight more weeks to go (if it wasn't a real fight). I don't do worked fights.

"I won the UFC light heavyweight championship and defended it five times. I've made millions of dollars doing what I do, which is fighting. This is about my legacy and about getting my hand raised."

Ortiz and El Patron will square off in the Combate Americas cage live on pay-per-view. Ortiz previously earned a victory over Sonnen in Bellator MMA, and would gladly welcome a second encounter with the former UFC title contender in his new home.

"Chael, if you are looking to get your (expletive) whooped, come over to Combate and let me smash you in the Combate cage," Ortiz said. "I already smashed you in the Bellator cage. I'm gonna smash you next, the same night. I'll beat up Alberto then beat up Chael Sonnen the same night."