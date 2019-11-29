- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown, which will feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day issuing an open challenge, and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt revealing a new character for the Firefly Fun House.

- In an update on tonight's SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, WWE has just announced that Roman Reigns will open the show. There's no word yet on what the Team SmackDown Captain will have to say following the win at WWE Survivor Series, but remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.

- This week's WWE RAW episode saw Matt Hardy return to the ring after being away for several months. He lost to Buddy Murphy in a singles match.

Hardy took to Twitter today to respond to comments from journalist Scott Fishman, who writes for us here at Wrestling Inc. Fishman wrote, "Feel this was a waste of a Matt Hardy surprise return. But nice feather in the cap for Buddy Murphy defeating a future #WWE Hall of Famer. #Raw"

Hardy responded to the tweet today and admitted he's in a slump, but said he's confident he will get out of it soon.

"Please don't feel bad for me, Scott. I'm just in a WWE slump as of right now. I can see it probably continuing for a few more weeks in the future, but I'm confident I'll get out of it in a couple of months & get my groove back.

You can't BREAK a #BROKEN VESSEL," Matt wrote.

