This week's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 100,000 viewers at 11pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The viewership for the official week 2 airing of the WWE studio show was delayed because it did not make the Cable Top 150 once again. Showbuzz Daily released the viewership in a later update, but they did not include the 18-49 demographic rating.

As noted, last Tuesday's official premiere drew just 49,000 viewers and a 0.02 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic. The first WWE Backstage preview show that aired on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:13pm, following a MLB playoff game, drew 597,000 viewers on FS1, ranking #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic that night. The second Backstage preview show aired on FS1 following the October 25 SmackDown episode, which also aired on FS1, and that episode drew 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk impacts the ratings for next week. As noted, Punk came out at the end of this week's show and it was later announced that the former WWE Champion will appear as a Special Contributor and Analyst beginning next week, making "select appearances" in the studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Punk is signed to a FOX deal, not WWE.