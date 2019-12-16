Back in May, All Elite Wrestling debuted its premier PPV event, Double or Nothing. Since then, they have produced a few more PPV events as well as several episodes of AEW Dynamite. The company announced today that they have reached the 100,000 live events tickets-sold milestone.

In just eight months, AEW produced 16 live events and sold 91,222, with an average of 5,701 tickets sold per show.

"To think one year ago, we hadn't yet announced the launch of AEW and our first show wouldn't occur until late May, and today we are celebrating more than 100,000 live event tickets sold – it's been an incredible run and a credit to our talent, our partners at TNT and our great wrestling fans for making it happen," stated AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

"The best part is, this is just the beginning."

With one more show to go on December 18, AEW expects another 14,081 tickets to be sold, giving them 105,303 total tickets sold. They also touted AEW Dynamite's success of having the biggest network debut on TNT in five years, reaching 30 million people in its first two months.