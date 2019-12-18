The last time Alex Riley wrestled in a wrestling ring was in a 2016 NXT match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He was later released from his contract that same year after nearly ten years with the company.

Riley had spent his first few years with the company's developmental program, Florida Championship Wrestling. He is best remembered with his partnership with The Miz in 2010 and 2011.

Since then, Riley has since transitioned to life outside of wrestling. He has been been in movies like Glass Jaw and Motocross, but he is most known for having featured in the Netflix series GLOW playing the character Steel Horse.

Riley will now be making his in-ring return with Generation Championship Wrestling as Kevin Riley - Steel Horse. In their Facebook post, GCW wrote, "The Steel Horse is no stranger to Wrestling Fans... he popped on the scene in the 2nd season of NXT (the competition), spent time protecting half of the 'It' Couple, grabbed briefcases and brass rings.... and then made Netflix & The Super popular TV Show 'Glow' his .... home."

On Instagram, Riley posted an image confirming his return to wrestling. A user commented, "I know you may not agree, but i feel you should go back to professional wrestling for one more run, not wwe or nxt...maybe AEW."

He replied to the user saying, "I agree thank you."

Riley will be wrestling at GCW's "We Run This Town" event at Tampa, FL during Wrestlemania weekend on March 31 and April 1.