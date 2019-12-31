WWE SmackDown Superstar Kalisto may have suffered an injury at Monday's WWE live event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

A correspondent in attendance sent word that Kalisto appeared to have suffered a serious shoulder injury as he and Lince Dorado wrestled Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Kalisto went down on his shoulder and the referee immediately threw up the dreaded "X" symbol to end the match as The Revival pinned Kalisto to finish it. The bell then rang and Lucha House Party's music hit, indicating that they may have been the original winners. The same match has happened during the ongoing post-Christmas live event tour, and Lucha House Party has been winning.

Kalisto was checked on by WWE trainers as the music played and The Revival left. He did leave on his own, but was clutching what may have been his ribs or underarm area, and was being closely watched by WWE trainers as they walked to the back.

Stay tuned for updates on Kalisto's status.

Below are a few fan photos from tonight's match at the Staples Center:

Good pal and friend of the podcast, Qwegg from Cali, sent this to us. From a house show, it looks like Kalisto got injured. "Revival hit a quick pin and then the wrong music played, ref threw up the x." #WWE pic.twitter.com/xesRsgRelf — Offended Podcast (@OffendedPod) December 31, 2019