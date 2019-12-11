On last week's NXT, KUSHIDA defeated Cameron Grimes with a roll up. It was KUSHIDA's first match since returning from a wrist injury.

It appears that the feud between the two isn't over. WWE posted video of Grimes attacking KUSHIDA at the WWE Performance Center.

As seen in the below video, Grimes pushed him against the lockers, stating KUSHIDA wouldn't embarrass him. It is unknown yet if the two will have a rematch on this week's NXT or at a future show.