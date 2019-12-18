Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 95,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's 127,000 viewers, and is the lowest viewership since the 49,000 viewers that the official premiere drew on November 5.

Baron Corbin was the featured guest last week. Guests this week were Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon and William Shatner. Analyst CM Punk did not appear.

This week's Backstage viewership was delayed because the show did not make the Cable Top 150 list. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week's 0.06 rating. Last week's show ranked #128 on the Cable Top 150.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 3 Episode: 138,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating

December 10 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating

December 17 Episode: 95,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 24 Episode: