After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler in the first dark match of the night. Also, Billy and Austin Gunn lost to Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears. According to fans in attendance, Cody Rhodes announced Billy Gunn's son, Austin Gunn, has been signed by AEW.

Also, Shanna was scheduled to face Nyla Rose, but the two ended up just getting into a brawl before the match could start. Shanna put Rose through a table.

As noted, before tonight's show, AEW honored the legends of Memphis Wrestling with wrestlers like "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant, Lanny Poffo, and the Rock 'N Roll Express in the ring. No dark matches took place before Dynamite got going. Dave Brown will announce a match on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

