AEW has released the fifth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of February 5, 2020.

Most of the rankings stayed the same this week. Cody Rhodes took PAC's spot in the men's rankings, and there were no changes for the women's division this week. The Lucha Bros dropped off the tag team rankings this week, being replaced by the Best Friends.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of February 5, 2020

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 8-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 9-3-1, Last Week: #3)

3. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 6-5-1, Last Week: #2)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 13-5, Last Week: #4)

5. Sammy Guevara (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 10-1-1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of February 5, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 6-4, Last Week: #1)

2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 6-4, Last Week: #2)

3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 8-5, Last Week: #4)

5. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 10-2)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of February 5, 2020

1. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-1, Last Week: #1)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 13-4)

Scorpio Sky (Overall: 14-5)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-1, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 11-6)

Nick Jackson (Overall: 11-7)

3. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #2)

Santana (Overall: 7-4)

Ortiz (Overall: 7-4)

4. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: #4)

Evil Uno (Overall: 5-2)

Stu Grayson (Overall: 5-2)

5. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-1, Last Week: N/A)

Trent (Overall: 7-11)

Chuck Taylor (Overall: 6-8)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-0)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 13-5), Hangman Page: (Overall: 9-7)