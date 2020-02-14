On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, love was in the air, as NXT power couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae spoke with the panel about their first date.

"I spare no expense," Gargano began. "Our first date was at a Subway at an independent wrestling show. We first met at a wrestling show. That was the era of Subway. Now, it's the era of Chipotle. But, I treated her well."

Gargano also discussed his big match coming up this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland against Finn Balor, and how he was preparing for it. Gargano noted that this match has been in the making for several years now, and that he's finally ready to take down the former face of NXT.

"This match has been building for four years. It's been a long time coming," Gargano stated. "It's a dream match; Johnny Gargano versus Finn Balor. It was supposed to happen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, but it is happening in Portland, and I cannot wait. I'm ready to go."

Also during their interview, The Bump showed a clip of LeRae surprising Gargano by taking him to the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, where they got to pick out merchandise, as well as train there. You can view that video here.

NXT Takeover this Sunday as well as the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber pay-per-views.