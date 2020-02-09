Back in January 2019, The Revival had reportedly asked for their release for the first time, unhappy with WWE's booking of the tag division. In May of that year, it was reported that the tag team turned down a new 5-year contract, worth $500,000, per year. Last month, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder again asked for their releases from WWE.

There have also been reports they turned down an offer for $700,000 each, per year.

Their WWE contracts are expiring in April, with Wilder potentially getting another 10 weeks added on due to the time he missed in 2016 with a broken jaw.

Yesterday, a fan on Twitter questioned Dawson, saying the current WWE SmackDown tag team division is solid, and The Revival can't always be champions. Dawson then clarified that it's not about being champions, but wanting creative control, something only partially given to very few WWE Superstars.

"I'm not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha," Dawson responded.

On this past week's SmackDown, The Revival helped Shinsuke Nakamura beat up WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, which you can see in the video below.